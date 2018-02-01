 WHOA! Bigg Boss 11finalist Hina Khan is BACK with this show
This proves that she is new style diva of Telly Town.

By: || Updated: 01 Feb 2018 01:25 PM
TV actress Hina Khan

Mumbai: TV Actress and "Bigg Boss 11" runner-up Hina Khan will make an appearance on the Lakme Fashion Week Spring-Summer 2018 ramp as showstopper for Kolkata-based label Osaa by Adarsh.

"Fashionista and the new age style icon, 'Bigg Boss' finalist Hina Khan to walk the ramp for Kolkata-based label Osaa by Adarsh at Lakme Fashion Week tomorrow," read a statement issued on Thursday.

The show will be titled 'Showroom Edit'.



A blend of creativity, instinct and reason, the label Osaa by Adarsh stands for sophisticated elegance, where subtle embroidery is paired with easy silhouettes and fabrics.

Hina is likely to shine in an outfit that will be a melange of rich embroideries, appliques, impeccable weaving and a rich colour.

The multi-starrer show is also likely to feature Swara Bhasker, Nimrat Kaur and Sagarika Ghatge.

Hina Khan rose to fame with Star Plus show 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai', playing the role 'Akshara'.

