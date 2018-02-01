WHOA! Bigg Boss 11finalist Hina Khan is BACK with this show

What a roller coaster journey this has been! Staying out of my home for 105 days, and pushing myself to different things has not only made me super strong but made me a different person altogether, which I was also unaware of! Ending this amazing journey is emotional as it can get! But now as this journey is finally over, I would like to take a moment and thank each one of you who stood by me like a rock and lived each moment with me 😊 This journey wouldn’t have been possible without all your love and support from the very first day of my journey ♥️ I dedicate this journey to all my fans and well wishers.. Love you all 😊

