WHOA! Bigg Boss 11finalist Hina Khan is BACK with this show

"Fashionista and the new age style icon, 'Bigg Boss' finalist Hina Khan to walk the ramp for Kolkata-based label Osaa by Adarsh at Lakme Fashion Week tomorrow," read a statement issued on Thursday.
The show will be titled 'Showroom Edit'.
About last night in this gorgeous gold and white jumpsuit for #HTIndiasMostStylishAwards 😊 Styled by @hemlataa9 Assisted by @richayadav0906 Outfit by @alpana_neeraj Jewel by @minawala_jewellers Footwear by @nidhibhandari_official #Repost @pinkvillatelly with @get_repost ・・・ Drop dead gorgeous! @pinkvillatelly ♥️ . . #hinakhan #htmoststylishawards #biggboss11 #bb11 #dropdeadgorgeous #beautiful #love #pretty #gorgeous #fashion #icon #fashionicon #hot #sexy #pinkvilla #pinkvillatelly
A post shared by Hina Khan (@realhinakhan) on
What a roller coaster journey this has been! Staying out of my home for 105 days, and pushing myself to different things has not only made me super strong but made me a different person altogether, which I was also unaware of! Ending this amazing journey is emotional as it can get! But now as this journey is finally over, I would like to take a moment and thank each one of you who stood by me like a rock and lived each moment with me 😊 This journey wouldn’t have been possible without all your love and support from the very first day of my journey ♥️ I dedicate this journey to all my fans and well wishers.. Love you all 😊
We are so happy and proud to see Hina stand up for herself since her very first day on the show! And how beautifully she has managed to remain the same throughout her #BB11 journey! So real and genuine ♥️ #HKlookBook #ShadesOfHina #HinaForTheWin Styled by @hemlataa9 Outfit by @Pitarabysipikaofficial Choker by @thebrightpixie Handcuff by @paromapopat
A post shared by Hina Khan (@realhinakhan) on
Her fashion game in #BB11 has been appreciated by all.. She pulls off each outfit with a lot of grace and beauty! Hina is quite the epitome of beauty with class.. ! We absolutely love how she has managed to style just one color in different ways.. Here is a mix of all her pink outfits ...just look at how stunning she is looking in each of them💞💓 Do tell us which shade of pink you like Hina in best? #ShadesOfPink #ShadesOfHina #TeamHinaKhan #HinaOnBiggBoss
#HKlookbook of the week 😍 #ShadesOfHina #TeamHinaKhan
A post shared by Hina Khan (@realhinakhan) on
Owning upto your mistake doesn’t discredit you.. rather it shows courage , integrity and how big a person you are and at the end that defines us! So much respect for you @realhinakhan for accepting it, not everybody can do that 😊 #TeamHinaKhan #ShadesOfHina #HKloolbook Styled by @stylist_hemu #teamhemu Pretty anarkali by @picchika Stunning jewellery by @firdausjewels Mojri by @thecolabacauseway
A blend of creativity, instinct and reason, the label Osaa by Adarsh stands for sophisticated elegance, where subtle embroidery is paired with easy silhouettes and fabrics.
Hina is likely to shine in an outfit that will be a melange of rich embroideries, appliques, impeccable weaving and a rich colour.
The multi-starrer show is also likely to feature Swara Bhasker, Nimrat Kaur and Sagarika Ghatge.
Hina Khan rose to fame with Star Plus show 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai', playing the role 'Akshara'.