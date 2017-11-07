WHOA! Bigg Boss 10 contestant Manu Punjabi got SECRETLY MARRIED?

Bigg Boss 10 finalist Manu Punjabi was one of the strong contestants in the last season. He entered the house as a commoner but came out as celebrity. But right now, his personal life is making headlines and the reason is that his girlfriend, Priya aka Piku was seen flaunting her sindoor and choora.
YOUTUBE CHANNEL MAIN MANU HOON SHOW NAME BB CHAI PAR CHARCHA ABB SARI DUNIYA SUNEGI AAPKI AAWAZ!! JGAH BHI TUMARI ILLAKA BHI TUMARA AAWAZ BHI TUMARI SO BE READY!! OR HA CHANNEL SUBSCRIBE KARO FTAFAT KAL KUCH KHASS HONE WALA HAI.. OR HA MAIN KESA LAG RHA HU YEH BHI BTA DENA.. KOI HELP CHAHIYE MAIL MSG HAI NAA.. MAIN MANU HOON
As per news in FilmyMonkey, “Priya who is also known as Piku shared few pictures some days back where sindoor can be seen on her forehead. In another pic, Manu's girlfriend is all decked up in sari can be seen flaunting her chooda in a mirror selfie, the pic seems to be taken at home only (going by the background).”
Not just this, Piku also shared a picture on Instagram where she flaunted ‘Mehendi’ on her hand with Manu’s name on it.
Check out these pictures of Manu Punjabi’s girlfriend Piku:
(All Pictures Courtesy - Filmy Monkey)
However, Manu has not said anything about it and we hope that he comes forward and clears the air. But anyone would think that they have got married just by looking at the pictures.
Recently, Manu Punjabi was also seen as panelist in Colors TV show Bigg Boss 11 ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ with Salman Khan.
Stay tuned for all Bigg news and updates.