WHAT! ARSHI KHAN's BOYFRIEND SLAPPED her because she was SWEATING !

New Delhi: The most entertaining contestant of Bigg Boss 11 Arshi Khan had a boyfriend who accused her of sleeping with somebody else just because she was sweating.We came across an unseen footage of the show , where Arshi Khan narrated this hapless tale of her insecure ex-boyfriend with co-contestant Shilpa Shinde.Arshi tells that she had departments of physio-therapy in many hospitals in Bhopal and she used to visit patients regularly and she had a boyfriend who would stand outside the hospital waiting for Arshi. ARshi said that he was apprehensive that Arshi may spark an affair with the Managing Director of the hospital. He would stand outside and keep an eye on Arshi even in rains. Arshi said she always felt like she was stuck with this person.One day Arshi was returning downstairs to her department after checking a patient and she was sweating becasue it was hot inside the ward. When her boyfriend saw her sweating he slapped her inside the hospital. He accused her of sleeping with somebody just because she was sweating. Arshi then broke up with the man.She said that later on she slapped him back.