 WHAAATT? Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma to get BANNED?
A new controversy for Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma.

Updated: 18 Sep 2017 11:48 AM
A still from Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashma

New Delhi: SAB TV’s famous show ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma’ is one of the most popular comedy shows. It has always been in the ‘Top 10’ in TRP charts. Well, now show has been surrounded by a new controversy. According to various media reports, Sikh community has demanded ban on the show for hurting their religious sentiments.

In a statement to media, SGPC Chief Kirpal Singh Badungar said that show has hurt the community by showing a living character of tenth Sikh Guru Gobind Singh, which was against the Sikh principles. He further said, “No actor or any character can equate himself with the tenth Sikh Guru Gobind Singh. Such an act is unpardonable.”

















While talking to Bollywoodlife.com on this controversy, Munmun Dutta aka Babita said, “Gurucharan (who plays Sodhi) who is a staunch Sikh himself will never do and speak anything that goes against the sentiments of Sikhs all around the world.  I CLEARLY remember having a conversation with him about this particular sequence on the day of the shoot and he had mentioned that nobody is allowed to play Guru Gobind Singh ji and thus he is enacting the role of his Khalsa. And that’s exactly what we shot and showed on TV. People who have raised objections about it have clearly not seen the sequence. I wish they had made the effort to see it first where the character Sodhi clearly states that he is his Khalsa and not him.”

She also said that it was all a misunderstanding because when that particular scene started, he scroll introducing his character stated ‘Sodhi as Guru Gobind Singh Ka Khalsa’ and apparently the ‘Ka Khalsa got hidden behind the disclaimer scroll run by the channel.

So will makers sort this out or show will get banned?

Earlier, Sony Entertainment Television show ‘Pehredaar Piya Ki’ was banned due to objectionable story of the show.

