WHAAATT! Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary already ENGAGED?

: Giving you all a little break from Bigg Boss 11, here is some interesting news from TV industry. TV actor and winner of many reality shows, Prince Narula and TV actress Yuvika Chaudhary confessed their love in public in last year December.They made debut as a couple on MTV Splitsvilla, where Prince made it clear to the world that he is very much in love with ex-Bigg Boss contestant Yuvika Chaudhary.Now there are strong rumours that Prince and Yuvika are already engaged.As per news in Tellychakkar.com, “Television's adored couples Prince and Yuvika are already engaged. Yuvika was hand-fasted by Prince in the month of February last year (2017). It was a close-knit affair and only selected family members were involved. The betrothal took place, not in a fancy hotel, but at their place.”But on the other hand, Prince denied this news and said, “No it's not true. We'll do it soon. We'll tell the whole world once we plan to get engaged. I'm a Punjabi I won't do it so secretly. I'll do it in front of the whole world with much fanfare."Well, as per our sources, Prince and Yuvika have not got engaged but yes, they had a small ‘Roka’ ceremony in presence of family members. It happened in year 2017.So, we actually should congratulate Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary.Prince rose to fame by winning back to back 3 reality show, MTV Roadies, MTV Splitsvilla and Bigg Boss 9.