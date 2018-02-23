 WHAAATT! Actress Pia Bajpai to go BALD for a film
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • TV
  • WHAAATT! Actress Pia Bajpai to go BALD for a film

WHAAATT! Actress Pia Bajpai to go BALD for a film

Actress Pia Bajpai to don a new and different look.

By: || Updated: 23 Feb 2018 05:29 PM
WHAAATT! Actress Pia Bajpai to go BALD for a film
Mumbai: TV and Bollywood actress Pia Bajpai, who will be seen in a bilingual Tamil/Malayalam film "Abhiyum Anuvum", will be sporting a bald look in the movie.

Pia will be seen opposite actor Tovino Thomas in the Yoodlee Films production.

"I'm having a bald look for a couple of scenes in the film and it's been very challenging for me. It used to take three to four hours just to place that properly and have that look. For a fact, if I had to start the shoot at 7 a.m., I had to start getting ready at 3 a.m. And more than that the whole day for 12-13 hours having that on my head, was very difficult," said Pia in a statement.



😀😀 #abhiyumanuvum #piabajpai


A post shared by Pia Bajpiee (@piabajpai) on






"I couldn't move my head much or laugh. Even if my head got itchy, I couldn't do anything about that. With so much spray and glue. I just couldn't wait to get home and get that off. And it used to take easily that many hours to even remove that," she added.

It was so tedious for Pia that she even considered going bald truly than wearing a wig.








See what I found 😀🙈 @tovinothomas #abhiyumnanum

A post shared by Pia Bajpiee (@piabajpai) on











Soul on fleek ❤️

A post shared by Pia Bajpiee (@piabajpai) on











Merry Christmas 😍❤️

A post shared by Pia Bajpiee (@piabajpai) on








A post shared by Pia Bajpiee (@piabajpai) on




"I really thought shaving my head would be so much better than wearing that wig, but then my director told me this look was just for three to four days that too during the initial days of the shoot. Hence, I wasn't allowed to shave my head which I would have preferred," said Pia.

"Abhiyum Anuvum" is scheduled to release on March 9.

For TV News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story This ‘Mere Angne Mein’ actor is DATING Anusha Dandekar's sister

trending now

INDIA
Child pornography racket on WhatsApp group busted by CBI; 20...
TV
BIRTHDAY SPECIAL: Six UNFORGETTABLE roles of Karan Singh Grover
VIDEO
Meet Avani Chaturvedi: First Indian woman to fly fighter ...