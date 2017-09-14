WHAAAATTT! Baba Ramdev charging 8 LAKH per episode for ‘Om Shant Om’ show!

: Yog guru Baba Ramdev made his debut on Television with Star Bharat’s bhajan reality show, ‘Om Shanti Om’. He is one of the judges along with Sonakshi Sinha, Shekhan Ravjiani and Kanika Kapoor.Star Bharat collaborated with Colosceum Media, that has produced shows like MTV Roadies,MTV Splitsvilla and Master Chef to launch a bhajan reality show. Well, from what we hear, ‘Om Shanti Om’ is one of the most expensive reality shows of Star Bharat. You must be thinking how?Show is paying a hefty amount to Baba Ramdev. As per our credible sources, Yog Guru is getting 8 Lakh per episode from Star Bharat.Source shared the interesting scoop on the promise to keep the name as anonymous, "Ramdev baba was not easy to be brought for the show. Even because of his busy and traveling schedules. He can’t give attendance to every episodes but he would try his best for maximum number of episodes. As the show is encouraging and devotional, Ramdev didn’t wanted it to be social and the reason is he is taking 8 Lakh per episodes from the channel and the amount is for sure more than the other judges, Sonakhi Sinha, Shekhan Ravjiani and Kanika Kapoor”Ahem Ahem! This is quite a much for a judge who had just made debut on Television.On a related note, Sonakshi Sinha was last seen judging the Star Plus dance reality show Nach Baliye 8.