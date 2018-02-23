WEDDING PICS: Dipika Kakkar and Shoaib Ibrahim made the most beautiful BRIDE and GROOM !

Sasural Simar ka actress Dipika Kakkar and her long time beau Shoiab Ibrahim have finally got hitched according to Muslim traditions.
Their Nikah took place at Shoaib's hometown Bhopal where the love-birds said "Qubool Hai" to each other.
Dressed in pink Sharara and laden with beautiful jewelley, Dipika was the most beautiful bride.
..and Shoiab was the happiest groom.
Captioned: “I can see the reflection of Mrs Dipika Shoaib Ibrahim in his eyes.. and its all I ever dreamt off!! P.S. @shoaib2087 I love you!!! #dodilmilrahehain”, Dipika shared this picture on her instagram account.
After wedding, a grand and stellar reception party for the industry friends will be hosted by them on Februray 26 at Mumbai's Sea Princess hotel
Dipika and Shoaib rose to fame with Colors TV show ‘Sasural Simar Ka’, in which Dipika played the role ‘Simar’ and Shoaib was ‘Prem’ in the show.
Couple met on the sets of this show and dated for 4 years. We wish them a very happy life together.