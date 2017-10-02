WATCH: Singer & TV host Aditya Narayan rains abuses on airline staff

New Delhi: Bollywood singer and TV host Aditya Narayan, the son of Udit Narayan, was caught on camera blatantly abusing and threatening a Indigo staff at the Raipur Airport.Certain media reports say Aditya was stopped by the airline staffer as he was carrying excess hand baggage.Losing his temper, Aditya said he would say what he wants when the staffer asked him not to abuse.The singer dared the airline official to get him off loaded and if at all it happens he said, "I will see you in Bombay."Aditya did not stop there and went on to tell him"Teri chaddi na utari, mera naam Aditya Narayan nahin hai."The 30-year-old has acted and sung in a couple of Bollywood movies. He debuted as the main lead in 2010 movie 'Shaapit'