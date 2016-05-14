 Watch out for sitcom on air travel!
By: || Updated: 14 May 2016 09:14 PM
New Delhi: "Hawaa Hawai", a comedy show starring Rakesh Bedi, Aishwarya Sakhuja and Delnaaz Irani, revolving around air travel is ready for a touchdown in the world of small screen.

The comedy show, written and directed by Sammir I Patel, will revolve around the launch of a new airline meant for the common man, with air fares as low as Rs.500. The story will then navigate through different people's experiences of being on the flight.

Jointly produced by Ndtv red dot and SIP productions, the show also features Brijendra Kala, Gopi Bhalla, Rakesh Srivastav, Smita Singh, Paritosh Tripathi, Devendra Chaudhary, Sunil Sawra and Neha Jenny, read a statement.

Sammir said "it is a mohalla (colony) in air, where the characters and situations will bring madness in the sky".

The pilot episode of the show has been shot, but it is yet to be revealed which channel it will be showcased on.

