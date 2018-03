Yes #DJBravo on the @thekapilsharmashow_ Cheers to @kapilsharma and his team @neeti_simoes @sumonachakravarti for a great shoot. #TeamBravo @rajshehan #Nyssa and #Jashoda had a blast.

A video posted by Dwayne Bravo (@djbravo47) on May 17, 2016 at 12:12am PDT