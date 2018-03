Sushant Divgikar when appeared in Bigg Boss gave us major entertainment. Not only did he keep us hooked with his constant entertainment on the show, but also had some reasons, logics and principles on the show to prove his point and when he (Mr. Gay India) got to learn that the babas, yogis claim that they can cure homosexuality with some yoga asanas, he decided to give it a try. Results: He is still gay and proud.