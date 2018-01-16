 Bigg Boss 11: You won't believe what Vikas Gupta will be doing with his Rs 6 lakh prize money
Updated: 16 Jan 2018 02:10 PM
Vikas Gupta. (PIC/Bigg Boss Twitter) ‏

New Delhi: Bigg Boss 11 contestant Vikas Gupta has thrown a surprise to many for saying that the Rs 6 lakh amount he received for being the second runner up in the show will be equally divided between Arshi Khan and Jyoti Kumari. Yes you read that right, which means he's not going to keep a single penny for himself.

Gupta who was described as 'mastermind' in the house was among the last three contestants to be voted out of the show. Following his exit from the house after 105 grilling days, he appreciated efforts of 20-year-old Jyoti Kumari for having stood by him during crucial times.



Speaking to Times of India, he said, "Yes, I will give them `3 lakh each. Jyoti stood by me like a rock when the whole house was against me. She shouted at each one of them saying, 'No one will say a word to my Vikas bhai'. I got so much courage from a 20-year-old girl, who hails from a small town in Bihar. That incident gave me enough strength to survive in the house. Arshi, too, was protective of me. She cared more about me as a friend than the show."

Meanwhile, Shilpa Shinde who won the show and fetched the Rs 44 lakh prize money said she is open to teaming up with Gupta for a web series but not a daily soap.

Both had a fallout over the show 'Bhabhiji Ghar Pe Hai'.

Gupta, who was the programming head of &TV channel on which "Bhabhi Ji Ghar Pe Hai" was aired, was alleged to be one of the persons responsible for Shilpa's exit from the show.

During the initial weeks of the show, the duo was locked in a bitter verbal battle but later on bonded well at several occasions.

