 Videos: Aashka Goradia has a fairytale wedding with Brent Goble
Aashka Goradia and Brent Goble finally tie the knot after dating for long.

Updated: 01 Dec 2017 10:50 PM
Image courtesy: India Forums

New Delhi: It's the onset of wedding season and guess who is holding the 'Just Married' placard high? It is none other than the desi-videshi couple of Aashka Goradia and Brent Goble. Yes, the much awaited wedding of popular TV actress Aashka Goradia and beau Brent Goble just took place and the footages are making us croon.

Aashka looks angelic in a fresh white wedding gown, while Brent looks debonair in a blue suit. It is reported that this wedding gown belongs to Aashka's mother in law. As reported, our bride is a darling of Brent's parents.

Image courtesy: India Forums Image courtesy: India Forums

Everything about the wedding was perfect. Right from the couple's entry to the exchanging of vows, it all seemed a part of an incredible fairytale. The most romantic couple seemed overwhelmed by emotions. Aashka showed us all the emotions of a bride. From dancing happily to controlling tears, Aashka was an emotional bride.

Check out this video of a happy Aashka pranking her bridesmaid with the bouquet. Her bridesmaids Mouni Roy, Abigail Pande, Juhi Parmar rushed to catch the bouquet she threw back.

 




As she walked the aisle with a romantic track playing in the background, Brent's face was that of any man in madly love. Check out these utterly adorable videos of this couple, shared by Ashka on her Facebook page.







Aashka and Brent's wedding is not over. It is just the Christian wedding that is done. The couple will now get married in the big fat Indian wedding style. The date has been fixed on December third and the venue is Ahmedabad. A proper mehendi and sangeet is also to take place.

We wish this incredibly romantic couple a very happy and romantic life ahead.

