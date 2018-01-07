Video of Kit Harington thrown out of bar goes viral

New Delhi: Kit Harington, best known who playing Jon Snow in "Game of Thrones", was caught on video getting thrown out of a bar here after a dispute around a pool table.
The actor, who was "drunk and uncontrollable", was at Barfly bar on Friday. He bellied up to the pool table for a game. He was not in his right mind and started banging on the table, grabbing at pool cues and getting in peoples' faces, reports tmz.com.
A witness said he was told to leave and did but came back and finally was dragged out of the bar.