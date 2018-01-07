Video of Kit Harington thrown out of bar goes viral

New Delhi: Kit Harington, best known who playing Jon Snow in "Game of Thrones", was caught on video getting thrown out of a bar here after a dispute around a pool table.The actor, who was "drunk and uncontrollable", was at Barfly bar on Friday. He bellied up to the pool table for a game. He was not in his right mind and started banging on the table, grabbing at pool cues and getting in peoples' faces, reports tmz.com.A witness said he was told to leave and did but came back and finally was dragged out of the bar.