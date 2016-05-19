Vatsal Sheth's cosmic connection with Ishita

Actor Vatsal Sheth feels he shares a "cosmic connection" with his "Rishton ka Saudagar - Baazigar" co-star Ishita Dutta.Vatsal and Ishita will be seen together in the Life OK show, which will beam from June.He feels the connection is due to their similar choices when it comes to work.Moreover, Ishita was recently seen in Bollywood film "Drishyam" in which she played the role of Ajay Devgn's daughter, whereas Vatsal was seen in the 2004 film "Taarzan: The Wonder Car" where he played role of Ajay's son."Ishita got finalised a day before we were supposed to go for an outdoor shoot. Until then, everything was unclear and uncertain. We started shooting as soon as she came on board and yet bonded instantly," Vatsal said in a statement.He added: "Slowly into the outdoor schedule we realised we have so much similarity including the 'Ajay Devgn connection' and the show and our character seemed to fit together perfectly. Hence, I call it cosmic connection".