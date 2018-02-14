 Valentine's Day: Twin celebrations for Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal !
Know why Valentine's Day is so special for Hina Khan.

Updated: 14 Feb 2018 09:58 AM
New Delhi: It's a twin celebration day for Bigg Boss 11 runner up Hina Khan and beau Rocky Jaiswal. The love-birds who made their relationship open during Bigg Boss 11 will not only be celebrating Valentine's Day but also Rocky's birthday.

Yes, Rocky's birthday falls on Valentine's Day and ladylove Hina Khan cannot hide her excitement. They have been enjoying pre-birthday celebrations since past couple of days and now they are on an international trip.

Check out some happy pictures of the couple:

Hina Khan and  Rocky Jaiswal's love grew stronger during the mega reality show. Rocky showed undeterred support for Hina who was facing stern criticisms both inside and outside the Bigg Boss house. He even got into a spat with actor Karan Patel.

