Uttaran actor Sahel Phull to star opposite actress Nia Sharma

They will feature in filmmaker Vikram Bhatt's web series titled "Twisted 2".

20 Feb 2018 07:57 AM
Mumbai: Actor Sahel Phull, known for shows like "Uttaran" and "Kundali Bhagya", will feature in filmmaker Vikram Bhatt's web series titled "Twisted 2".

"I have signed 'Twisted 2' with Vikram Bhatt. I will be playing a character named Vinod. He will be (actress) Nia Sharma's boyfriend in the show," Sahel said in a statement to IANS.

"I am very excited to work with his (Bhatt's) production house. This is my first association with Vikram Sir. 'Twisted' was a huge success. When I got selected to play a role in 'Twisted 2', I said 'yes' without thinking twice," he added.

Sahel has had a strong desire to work with Bhatt since the beginning of his acting career, which commenced in 2014.

"I am glad that I have got this opportunity to work for him," said the actor about the filmmaker, known for films like "Raaz", "1920" and "Raaz Reboot".

