Music director Anu Malik, who has composed music for over 350 different kinds of films, is unwell and has been admitted to a hospital.His wife Anju Anu Malik recently posted a picture of the 55-year-old singer alongside his mother and sister, captioning it as "My husband's pillars of strength. Love you Mummy and Choti Mummy."On the professional front, Anu, who made his debut as a music composer in 1977, made a comeback in Bollywood with the Yash Raj film 'Dum Lagaa Ke Haishaa'