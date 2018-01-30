Roadies fame Raghu Ram and wife Sugandha are now officially divorced



Will eat on the road and make sure you vote!..another couple of hrs!!..go go go..@tweetfromRaghu pic.twitter.com/MRuyy2K6qv

— Sugandha (@sugandha_ram) April 24, 2014

New Delhi: Former Roadies host Raghu Ram and wife, actor Sugandha Garg, were granted divorce earlier this week about which the actor informed on Instagram. It seems the two amicably parted ways and did not keep the divorce proceedings bitter. The two supposedly would remain friends about which Raghu has given an indication in his post.“Some things never change. Like the love I have for you. Like the fun we have always had together. Nothing ends. It changes and the next phase begins #FriendshipGoals #DivorceGoals.”After 10 years of marriage, the couple had announced their separation in 2016.Raghu was known for shows like "Roadies" in which he used to grill contestants during the personal interview round along with his twin brother Rajiv Lakshman. The third host was Rannvijay who was the winner of the inaugural season.The brothers who run a production house in Mumbai were also seen in MTV's "Dropout Pvt Ltd". Raghu has also featured in films like "Tees Maar Khan" and "Jhootha Hi Sahi".Raghu is currently seen in "Entertainment Ki Raat" that is aired on Colors. The show includes entertaining segments like stand-up comedy, rapping, drop the mic and celebrity chat segment.Sugandha Garg was best known for her role in comedy film Tere Bin Laden and also played a role in Jaane Tu..Ya Jane Na. She was pursuing a course in Spain. The former couple have been ardent supporters of Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party.