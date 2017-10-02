TV celebs: Mahatma Gandhi's dream is India's dream!

India has come a long way since the times of Gandhi, and unfortunately, a long way off from his vision of the perfect India. We see his face every day on the rupee notes and go about our lives without giving the Father of our Nation a second thought. But in this present world of violence and corruption, we need to go back to the Mahatma’s teachings now more than ever. On his 148th birthday, television stars talks about the Gandhi’s dream of India we need to fulfill and how much we are yet to achieve.Shubhangi Atre: Mahatma Gandhi wanted Khadi to be the national cloth. He believed that if Khadi was used by every Indian, it would go a long way in bridging the gulf between the rich and the poor. However his idea of scant clothes did not make much sense to most people who could afford better. I feel atleast on 2nd every Indians should wear Khadi clothes.Suyyash Rai: Gandhiji believed in learning from Truth, the one with the capital "T" and from the many truths of India, the truths that made her great, the truths that keep her small and not running away from them, papering them over or prettifying them. Peace and its offering, happiness, can only come by acknowledging what I real. He said “the way of peace is the way to truth”Tejasswi Prakash: Gandhiji struggled and dreamt of a India free not only from the yoke of the British rule but also free from the evils of poverty, illiteracy, untouchability with all its citizens enjoying equally the fruits of freedom and prosperity.Kunal Jaisingh: The matchless weapon of truth and non-violence which he has used is needed the world to cure it of many of its ills. We are aware how imperfect have been the instruments that had to be used by gandhiji, and yet history will record that our object has been with the least possible sacrifice which any other country similarly situated could have been called upon to make. As the weapon has been unique, the opportunities which the achievement of freedom offers are equally unique. I feel even today we can win the evil with peace and non-violence.Helly Shah: We can help to fulfil the dreams of Gandhiji through our freedom establishing a polity and social life, and through the instrumentality of a constitution and the dedication of the human, which this vast country will now throw up to work without any external fetters or internal inhibitions, will be welcomed by all.Mahika Sharma: Gandhiji has refused to subscribe to the fantastic theory that the Muslims of India are ‘a separate nation.’ He said, ‘My whole soul rebels against the idea that Hinduism and Islam represent two antagonisticcultures and doctrines. To assent to such a doctrine is for me a denial of God. For I believe with my whole soul that the God of the Quran is also the God of the Gita that we are all, no matter by what name designated, children of the same God." Hence, no discrimination.Manu Punjabi: Gandhiji always wanted to develop the indian villages and the villagers. He wanted each man should own their individual identity and should be treated with man kind instead of that of slaves. He wanted Labour should be given a choice about choosing their work and the Problem of Unemployment is solved.Sara Khan: Gandhiji always wanted us to understand the meaning of Swaraj and follow it. He wanted democracy for all. There should be equal opportunity for all, be it poor or rich or belong from any caste.