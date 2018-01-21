TV anchor Maniesh Paul's latest song video is going viral

Actor Maniesh Paul, who has come out with his debut single "Harjai" with Iulia Vantur, says the Romanian TV presenter is a wonderful performer."The chemistry between Iulia and me was amazing. We had a lot of fun. Iulia is a wonderful performer. We had a wonderful time shooting for the song," Maniesh told IANS over phone from Mumbai."Harjai", presented by T-Series, is composed and penned by Sachin Gupta. The song, which was published on January 17, currently has 4,263,722 views.Asked if he wants to release more songs, Maniesh said: "Yes, I plan to release more songs now. It also depends on how this one fares and if it happens, then why not? I love singing and yes, a couple of things are there in the pipeline as far as songs are concerned."Here is the song.On the acting front, Maniesh will next be seen in "Baa Baaa Black Sheep". The film, directed by Vishwas Paandya, also stars Manjari Phadnis, Anupam Kher, Annu Kapoor and Kay Kay Menon. It will release in March 9.