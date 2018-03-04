TV actresses Vishwapreet Kaur and Ashnoor Kaur bag this Bollywood film !

New Delhi: Zee TV's Kaleerein fame Vishwapreet Kaur has recently bagged a big role in cinema.

She will be seen in Anurag Kashyap's upcoming film Manmarziyan and by doing so she will be seconding actress Ashnoor Kaur.

This Anurag Kashyap's film has Abhishek Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu in lead roles. According to reports Ashnoor will be playing Taapsee Pannu's sister in the serial. According to Telly Buzz reports Vishwapreet Kaur will be playing Taapsee's mother.

Manmarziyan will be directed by Aanand L Rai of Tanu Weds Manu fame.

Ashnoor is currently seen in Sony TV's mega series Prithvi Vallabh. She has also starred as child actor in 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai . '

Vishavpreet was seen in the popular serial Veera.