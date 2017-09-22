Tv actresses share ideas to look stylish this Navratri!

Navratri brings along nine nights of fun and fashion. Everyone prefers to look glamorous and want to be beautifully dressed to stand out every single day of the festival. We firmly believe in leaving no stone unturned especially when it comes to looking your best for every occasion. We compiled popular television actresses idea for you to rock the season while making a fabulous style statement.Shubhangi Atre suggests to look vibrant: As it is a traditional dandiya night, it does not mean that you have to be in a predictable chaniya-choli. It is always nice to go a little further and put your own personal style into making your outfit slightly edgy. Experiment with a lehenga saree that is ready-to-wear, and will stay neat all through the night. It is a good idea to adorn bright colours during the festive season. But, take a break from the usual green or red, and embrace neon pink and fluorescent orange, to look different!Devoleena Bhattacharjee suggests to be little sparkling: It is usually colourful beads, mirror work, embroidery or shells that decorate the traditional lehenga and choli. While mirror work is very popular these days, what is also a great option is gota pattiwork in silver or gold. Pearls, Swarovski, and coloured stones also look really pretty. Various dyeing effects like bandhani, lahariya, and tie-dye look very chic when used in a dupatta, skirt, orcholi. It helps to look sparkling for a Navratri night.Tejasswi Prakash suggests to Bring out the beauty baubles: Combining the right accessories with your outfit is sure to bring you under the spotlight. Find a pair of long earrings, stack of attractive ring bangles, and a contrasting bag, to keep your essentials. Even maang-teekas, kamarband and payal can be worn to add an unconventional twist.Helly Shah suggest to use curl: A good hairstyle plays an important role for a Navratri night, so I suggest to make sure you do not leave your hair open. Go for a fishtail braid, vintage curls, or a bun with a pouf. Else, you can even do a side french, leaving your hair open. If you are feeling really experimental, then you can even change your hair colour to red or have an ombre effect to be fun and different.Mahika Sharma suggests smokey makeup: I believe in using waterproof makeup and keep the base light because you might sweat a lot while dancing. Play up your eyes with a smokey makeup, but keep the lips simple in regular red or peach colour. Use a red bindi too as it helps in flaunting the Indian look. Also pin-up your dupata properly so it dont disturb while dancing.Yuvika Chaudhary suggests to look glamorous: Show your glamorous side this Dandiya season by opting for unusually refined outfits, yet sexy look. Wear light colour and let yourself look different from the crowd. Just keep in mind your comfort level so that you can dance and dont divert your mind towards managing your cloths. Remember to wear a sexy and sweet smile as that works more.