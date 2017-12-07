 OMG ! TV actress Shivya Pathania stood outside Ranbir Kapoor's house for hours
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • TV
  • OMG ! TV actress Shivya Pathania stood outside Ranbir Kapoor's house for hours

OMG ! TV actress Shivya Pathania stood outside Ranbir Kapoor's house for hours

TV actress Shivya Pathania is a big fan of Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor.

By: || Updated: 07 Dec 2017 11:24 PM
OMG ! TV actress Shivya Pathania stood outside Ranbir Kapoor's house for hours

Shivya Pathania/ Image: Instagram

Mumbai: Actress Shivya Pathani has fulfilled a fans wish by celebrating his birthday. She says she once stood outside actor Ranbir Kapoor's house to meet him.


The fan named Qasim loves Shivya's role as Raavi in TV show "Dil Dhoondta Hai". He waited outside the show's set here for around four hours to meet the actress.

"I was really overwhelmed by Qasim's gesture and I can't thank him enough. No one has ever showered me with so much love and appreciation and it was very thoughtful of Qasim to have come all the way to meet me," Shivya said in a statement.

"This reminded me of the day when I once stood outside Ranbir Kapoor's house for hours just to catch a glimpse of him. But unfortunately, I could not. I am glad that while my dream still remains unfulfilled, I could see that happiness in Qasim's eyes and make his dream come true," she added.

Shivya has previously appeared in shows like "Ek Rishta Saajhedari Ka" and "Humsafars".

For TV News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story BIGG BOSS 11: ‘Mummy mujhe Hina jaisi Girlfriend chahiye’ says Akash Dadlani to his mother

trending now

VIDEO
Padmavati: Did Kangana Ranaut not support Deepika Padukone; HERE ...
VIDEO
In Graphics: HUGE CONFESSION of Luv Tyagi in front ...
INDIA
WATCH: Woman Eats In A Scary Way To Save ...