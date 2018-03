From walking down "The aisle"????????to walking down this aisle ????????#lovingit #biwino1

A photo posted by mihika varma (@mihikavarma1) on May 8, 2016 at 3:45pm PDT





TV actress Mihika Verma who rose to fame with mega-hit show 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein' shocked her fans by tying the knot secretly with a US-based NRI businessman on April 27 in Delhi.It was also reported that the actress has decided to quit the TV industry to live with her husband. And now it seems, Mihika has packed her bags and is all set to move in with her hubby.The 'YHM' actress recently posted her picture on Instagram and wrote "From walking down 'The aisle' to walking down this aisle #lovingit #biwino1"