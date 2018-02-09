 Sana Amin Sheikh to ENTER Star Plus' Naamkarann
Sana Amin Sheikh to ENTER Star Plus' Naamkarann

She quit Zee TV's Bhootu recently.

By: || Updated: 09 Feb 2018 12:20 PM
New Delhi : A couple of days ago, Sana Amin Sheikh's exit from Zee TV show Bhootu had raised many eyebrows as she was the main lead of the show.

Fans were wondering what other project has Sana grabbed that she left the show. It turns out that Sana is going to enter Star Plus show Naamkarann.

Previously Sana has done a cameo in the show as fake Avni Mehta/ Mitali. Audience has witnesses her and Zain Imam's on-screen chemistry in her last term. Now she is all set to re-enter the show and if the reports are true, she will try to create rifts between Neil and Avni.

Well, the show is going  to have many major twists in the plot . Sana's entry is a part of the many twists that we will see.



