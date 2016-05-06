TV actress Manasi Salvi and Hemant Prabhu heading for DIVORCE

After Sushant-Ankita, Rati -Anas, another telly couple has entered break up diaries 2016. Well we are talking about popular TV actress Mansi Salvi who rose to fame with the character of 'Khushi' one of the three protagonists, in Ekta Kapoor's 'Kohi Apna Sa'.If reports are to be believed, Mansi has decided to part her ways with husband, director Hemant Prabhu, after 11 years of marriage.Mansi and Hemant tied the knot in 2005 after falling in love on the sets of 'Sati... Satya Ki Shakti' which he was directing. The divorce is expected to come through in June.Leading daily Times Of India quoted a close source saying , "Manasi has moved out of their Goregaon flat and is staying on rent. They tried their best to make the marriage work, but some things are not meant to be. There are times when you realise that things have become stagnant and the relationship is not shaping the way you want it to. There is no animosity between them and the divorce is happening by mutual consent."The couple have an eight-year-old daughter. The actress was last seen in Star Plus’ show Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara as Avantika Deewan.