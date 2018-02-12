TV actress Khushbu Thakkar to enter Zee TV's Bhootu

New Delhi: As we had guessed , after the exit of its main leads Sana Amin Sheikh and Kinshuk Mahajan , the makers have retreaded the storyline of the show.
You will be watching a spick and span show on Monday with new characters. After Kapil Nirmal and Tushar Khanna, the name that is reportedly roped in for the series is that of Khushbu Thakkar.
Khushbu who was last seen in TV, Biwi aur Main, will be seen playing a rich girl 'Barbie' who will be the owner of a huge property.
We told you that Kapil Nirmal who has done his comeback in acting will be playing a shady and grumpy character of Vikram who will create trouble in the life of Bhootu.
According to the report of Telly Chakkar, Tushar Khanna will play the role of Badriprasad or Bobby who will be a thug and his sister will be his partner.
Bobby will try to wheedle Khushbu to take her property. It is reported that on Monday the audience will see her entry.
Khushbu wrote on her social media profile, "Now need ur love again..watch me from monday in #bhootu #zeetv as #barbie@6:30pm, mon-fri."
She has previously starred in Sony TV's Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi.