 TV actress Kavita Kaushika is back as Chandramukhi Chautala
Updated: 05 Feb 2018 09:26 AM
Image: Instagram - Kavita Kaushik

New Delhi: None of us could help ourselves from breaking into fits of laughter when the rowdy female inspector Chandramukhi Chautala appeared on screen with two of her dumb constables Gopi and Gulgule .

In a good news for the fans of actress Kavita Kaushik, she is back on your  TV screens with a bang. Yes, on public demand the comic serial F.I.R is being aired again.

However if reports are true , the show will be available only to the subscribers of SAB TV.  It airs daily from Monday to Friday at 7 pm on the broadcast network only.

It has Kavita Kaushik, Gopi Bhalla and Kiku Sharda in the main lead.

Kavita got married last year and celebrated  her first anniversary few days ago feeding the villagers in Uttarakhand.

Check out some of her recent pictures:



First Published:
