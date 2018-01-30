Jennifer Winget's LIPLOCK scene makes Twitterati unhappy



But honestly, Kunal had no chemistry with Jennifer in #PhirSe . I cringed whenever they kissed. They should have cast someone else opposite Jennifer. Even Saif would have been a much better choice. pic.twitter.com/rkAqDgbSHQ



— brownbadandboujee (@whatisnisha) January 19, 2018





It was such a torture to watch Kunal Kohli opposite Jennifer,he could have casted some good looking man opposite her even if he wanted a 40+ man there are many in the industry who are 40+ and still look hot #PhirSe was a disaster #Beyhadh



— Arya (@BeyhadhArya) January 18, 2018





Thank god and I am so glad that it's not just me,but those kissing scenes from the movie looked like a forced kiss and puke worthy #Phirse why did i even watch it #Beyhadh

— Arya (@BeyhadhArya) January 18, 2018



Jen literally had more chemistry kissing Kushal on the cheek or in that Apple scene than she had with kissing Kohli on the lips🤣 she was so uncomfortable with Kohli, I feel so bad that she had to try so hard😑 I rest my case, what more Can I say🤮🙏🏻🤣 #beyhadh #phirse



— Isha Kumar (@ishaakumaar) January 18, 2018





Sorry I had to say it!! I thought I wudnt bt jus cnt keep quiet.. Pls forgive me!! 🙏 @jenwinget I totes luvd d movie though except for those 3 scenes.. I pray u get to do more luv stories lyk dis wid sum gudlukin acto cuz u r lit 🔥 #PhirSe ...& .& I luv u 🤗😘 https://t.co/121QKeSg43

— Shreya Mukherjea (@Allergic2Strays) January 18, 2018



@jenwinget Loved #PhirSe. Kajal Kapoor is sch a lovable ch & yr acting ws brilliant.Ulukd pretty as a doll😍BUT 3 kisses!! 😱 U hd to kiss dat Kohli thrice! OMG!! Eewww..Poor baby !Wat were u evn thinkin? 🙄hope u washd yr mouth wid Listerine aftr dos kisses!! 🙃#PhirSe



— Shreya Mukherjea (@Allergic2Strays) January 18, 2018



TV actress Jennifer Winget has come a long way to the top of the Telly-town and now the actress is making her headway towards films.Her long held Bollywood debut film Phir Se has released on internet recently. The movie was slated for release in 2015 but due clearance issues it got delayed. Anyway the movie has finally released after all the hurdles and the fans should be bubbling with joy . Shouldn't they?However the opposite is true this time. Fans are miffed big time at Jennifer Winget's first film, the reason being the intimacy shown between her and the lead actor Kunal Kohli.There is a kissing scene between Kunal and Jennifer that isn't going down well with the audience. The fans are criticising the liplock between the young actress and the middle aged actor.Now the fans who have seen Jennifer's chemistry with hunks like Kushal Tandon and Karan Singh Grover are not able to digest their favourite actress kissing Kunal.Some even sympathised with her and commented that she looks uncomfortable in the scenes.Well , there were many such comments expressing sheer disgust for Jennifer's kissing scene. That's how social media is -merciless.However the movie is earning good reviews from the critics. We wish the Beyhadh actress success in the new venture.