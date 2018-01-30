 Jennifer Winget's LIPLOCK scene makes Twitterati unhappy
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • TV
  • Jennifer Winget's LIPLOCK scene makes Twitterati unhappy

Jennifer Winget's LIPLOCK scene makes Twitterati unhappy

Jennifer's debut movie 'Phir Se' finally released on the internet few days ago but got trolled mercilessly.

By: || Updated: 30 Jan 2018 11:08 PM
Jennifer Winget's LIPLOCK scene makes Twitterati unhappy

Image: YouTube

New Delhi: TV actress Jennifer Winget has come a long way to the top of the Telly-town and now the actress is making her headway towards films.

Her long held Bollywood debut film Phir Se has released on internet recently. The movie was slated for release in 2015 but due clearance issues it got delayed. Anyway the movie has finally released after all the hurdles and the fans should be bubbling with joy . Shouldn't they?

However the opposite is true this time. Fans are miffed big time at Jennifer Winget's first film, the reason being the intimacy shown between her and the lead actor Kunal Kohli.

There is a kissing scene between Kunal and Jennifer that isn't going down well with the audience. The fans are criticising the liplock between the young actress and the middle aged actor.

Now the fans who have seen Jennifer's chemistry with hunks like Kushal Tandon and Karan Singh Grover are not able to digest their favourite actress kissing Kunal.

Some even sympathised with her and commented that she looks uncomfortable in the scenes.



























Well , there were many such comments expressing sheer disgust for Jennifer's kissing scene. That's how social media is -merciless.

However the movie is earning good reviews from the critics. We wish the Beyhadh actress success in the new venture.

For TV News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story EXCLUSIVE ! Arshi Khan IS DOING film with Prabhas and here is the PROOF

trending now

INDIA
Delhi: Decomposed body of a 30-year-old woman found inside ...
VIDEO
In Graphics: IPL Auctions: Most expensive players of 2018
INDIA
Journalist stalked, harassed by drunk youths in Agra; Cops ...