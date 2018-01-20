Jasmin Bhasin’s BOLD and SEXY photoshoot is breaking the internet

: Bhojpuri actress and Bigg Boss 10 contestant Monalisa created quite a stir on the internet when she posted her Bikini pictures while vacationing with husband Vikrant Singh Rajpoot in Dubai.Now it is another TV actress who is ruling the internet with her hot pictures. Zee TV show Tashan-E-Ishq actress Jasmin Bhasin has posted some sexy pictures on her Instagram account. This is the first time Jasmin has shared her bold pictures.Jasmin is looking simply stunning in the pictures as she has undergone a huge makeover for the photo shoot.Check out her pictures:Jasmin is currently seen in Colors TV show ‘Dil Se Dil Tak’ as ‘Teni’.Well, Jasmin we are sure that your fans love this hot makeover of yours!You slay girl!Stay tuned for all TV gossip and updates.