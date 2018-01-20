 Jasmin Bhasin’s BOLD and SEXY photoshoot is breaking the internet
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • TV
  • Jasmin Bhasin’s BOLD and SEXY photoshoot is breaking the internet

Jasmin Bhasin’s BOLD and SEXY photoshoot is breaking the internet

Oh man! She looks damn hot!

By: || Updated: 20 Jan 2018 07:55 PM
Jasmin Bhasin’s BOLD and SEXY photoshoot is breaking the internet

TV actress Jasmin Bhasin

New Delhi: Bhojpuri actress and Bigg Boss 10 contestant Monalisa created quite a stir on the internet when she posted her Bikini pictures while vacationing with husband Vikrant Singh Rajpoot in Dubai.

Now it is another TV actress who is ruling the internet with her hot pictures. Zee TV show Tashan-E-Ishq actress Jasmin Bhasin has posted some sexy pictures on her Instagram account. This is the first time Jasmin has shared her bold pictures.

Jasmin is looking simply stunning in the pictures as she has undergone a huge makeover for the photo shoot.

Check out her pictures:

1

2

4

3

5

6

7

8

Jasmin is currently seen in Colors TV show ‘Dil Se Dil Tak’ as ‘Teni’.

Well, Jasmin we are sure that your fans love this hot makeover of yours!

You slay girl!

Stay tuned for all TV gossip and updates.

For TV News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Jay Soni’s wife Pooja Soni’s BABY SHOWER pictures are HILARIOUS, courtesy Vivek Dahiya

trending now

VIDEO
Jan Man: Snap Poll: BJP, AAP to get 8-8 ...
Blog
Padmavat tests our commitment to freedom and law
VIDEO
AAP disowns Kapil Mishra's claims of party conducting a ...