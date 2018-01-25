 TV actress Divyanaka Tripathi comes out in support of Padmaavat
TV actress Divyanaka Tripathi comes out in support of Padmaavat

By: || Updated: 25 Jan 2018 09:13 PM
New Delhi: Right from its inception, Padmaavat has remained surrounded by controversies. Now that movie is set for its big release after all the trials and tribulations, widespread violence is what is dreaded the most.

The film and TV fraternity has showed undeterred support for the film . Time and again celebrities have come out to slam the naysayers of the film.

While the protesters continue wreaking havoc unfazed by all the opposition, celebrities continue to stand by the film.

Now Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress Divyanka Tripathi  has come out in support of the film and has strongly condemned the vandalism.

She wrote: "I support Padmaavat and condemn politicisation of art and hampering of creativity. World is developing at bullet speed and this is where we are stuck! Violence is wrong. No argument can make it right! I wish all vandals put the same amount of energy in their work and education."



Well, the most controversial film of 2017 and 2018 so far , is all set for its release tomorrow. Will you be watching it ?

