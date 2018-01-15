 TV actress Charu Rohatgi dies, was shooting till 3 am in the morning: Reports
TV Actress Charu Rohatgi no more. She acted in a number of TV serials and was seen in a couple of Bollywood movies.

Updated: 15 Jan 2018 01:41 PM
New Delhi:  Veteran television actress Charu Rohatgi passed away this morning.

Charu had played the role of Barun Sobti's nani (maternal grandmother) in TV serial Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon 3.

Certain media reports say the actress suffered a cardiac arrest.

Charu has played roles in Pratigya, Uttaran, Trideviyaan.

A source close to Charu told entertainment portal SpotboyE.com that the cause of death was stress as she was shooting until 3 am.



Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra mourned the loss on Twitter. Charu had played her mother in ‘Ishaqzaade’.



Our heartfelt condolences to Charu’s family and close friends.

