TV actress Charu Rohatgi dies, was shooting till 3 am in the morning: Reports

RIP Charu Rohatgi ma’am. You were the most loving mother in Ishaqzaade and an amazing woman to work with. May your family have the strength to cope with this loss. Will never forget you!!!



— Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) January 15, 2018

New Delhi: Veteran television actress Charu Rohatgi passed away this morning.Charu had played the role of Barun Sobti's nani (maternal grandmother) in TV serial Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon 3.Certain media reports say the actress suffered a cardiac arrest.Charu has played roles in Pratigya, Uttaran, Trideviyaan.A source close to Charu told entertainment portal SpotboyE.com that the cause of death was stress as she was shooting until 3 am.Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra mourned the loss on Twitter. Charu had played her mother in ‘Ishaqzaade’.Our heartfelt condolences to Charu’s family and close friends.