TV actress Aruna Irani gets TEARY-EYED after SRIDEVI’S DEATH

Sridevi's co-actress gets emotional on her death!

By: || Updated: 26 Feb 2018 07:09 PM
Sridevi and actress Aruna Irani

New Delhi: Indian actress Sridevi died due to accidental drowning in a bath tub in her hotel here, reports gulfnews.com.

Sharing the image of the forensic report, the media publication stated that Sridevi, who had traces of alcohol in her blood, lost balance and fell into the bathtub and drowned. Sridevi, 54, died on Saturday night. It was earlier reported that she died due to cardiac arrest.

Complete Bollywood is in the state of shock due to Sridevi’s untimely death. TV and Bollywood actress Aruna Irani, who has worked in many films with Sridevi had an emotional breakdown while talking to ABP News.

Aruna Irani was also neighbor and morning walk partner of late actress. Talking to ABP News, Aruna said, “She was a punctual actress and very vibrant person. She always spread smiles whenever she was on the sets.”

Revealing some personal memories, Aruna said, “As an actress, unki-hamari jitni pehchaan thi set pe, use zyada hum mile in last 7-8 saalon me. Jab hum ek hi building me rehte hain aur har sham, har doosre din, voh bhi ek-dedh ghanta walk karti thi, me bhi walk karthi hoon. So almost hum takra jaate the. Aura b mujhe lagta hai jab bhi walk pe jaaungi, I will definitely miss her.”

Aruna Irani and Sridevi worked together in hit films like 'Laadla' and 'Chaalbaaz'.

Check out the complete video here:

