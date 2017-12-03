 CONGRATULATIONS Aashka Goradia and Brent Goble
CONGRATULATIONS Aashka Goradia and Brent Goble

After the christian wedding, Aashka now dazzles as an Indian bride.

By: || Updated: 03 Dec 2017 10:20 PM
Aashka Goradia and Brent Goble in their Indian wedding. Image: Twitter

New Delhi.: The die-hard romantic couple of tele-town Aashka Goradia and Brent Goble got married in a beautiful christian wedding few days ago. We saw our bride looking angelic in the white dress.

On Sunday Aashka again stunned us in the avatar of an Indian bride, but more than Aashka it was Brent who left us speechless.

Dressed in a golden sherwani with a maroon dupatta Brent looked nothing less than an Indian prince. He made his entry on a decked up horse with all the band, baja and baraat. He could be seen doing Indian steps on the beats of the dhol. He came with an entire brigade of videshi baraatis. 

Check this awesome video of our Videshi groom in his desi avatar .

 




 






Our bride was no less. Aashka looked perfect as a bride in this heavily embroidered lehenga and bridal make up.

 




This video of Brent applying vermilion (sindoor) to Aashka made us croon.

 






We wish this adorable couple all the happiness.

