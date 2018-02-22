Dipika Kakkar and Shoaib Ibrahim's 'NIKAH' to happen today !

The much anticipated wedding of the telly-town will finally take place today.People's favourite 'Simar' will finally go to her real 'Sasural'. Dipika Kakkar and Shoaib Ibrahim will enter the conjugal alliance tonight with their 'Nikah' taking place at Shoaib's hometown Bhopal.Last night they had a fun filled 'Sangeet' ceremony where both of them had a blast. Check out their fun moments here:Shoaib looked dapper in his shimmering red kurta and black bottoms, while Deepika looked bright and fresh in her mustard yellow Sharara.There were many oh-so-cute moments in the function like when Shoaib got down on his knees for Dipika and when he lifted her up on his shoulders.Check out the videos here.Check out more visuals of their Sangeet:Tonight, the two will be taking the nuptial vows and we wish them all the luck and happiness.