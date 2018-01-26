TV actor Shaheer Sheikh to romance Twinkle Patel in upcoming serial

As the buzz about TV actor Shaheer Sheikh's comeback is getting louder, more details about this titbit are surfacing lately.We told you earlier that the Kuchh Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi actor will be making a comeback in his own forte. We are talking about intense romantic characters. Yes, Shaheer will be seen playing an intense lover in the new series which is going to be a love-story.Now the name of actress who Shaheer will be seen romancing has come to light and if the murmurs are true it is going to be Twinkle Patel.Twinkle Patel has starred in Tu Mera Hero that aired on Star Bharat. She was then seen in Star Plus hit show Ishqbaaz.Shaheer Sheikh totally swept the audience off their feet, female ones in particular, with his bit as Dev in Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi. He was seen romancing Dr. Sona Bose, i.e Erica Fernandes.Now we are expecting the pair of Shaheer and Twinkle to create the same magic in the new show.Both of them have a charm of innocence on their face. It will be interesting to see how this cute pair hits it off on screen.