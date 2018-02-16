TV actor Kushal Punjabi to star opposite actress Akshara Hassan

New Delhi: The latest Buzz is that Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania actor Gaurav Pandey and small screen actor Kushal Punjabi will be joining Bollywood actress Akshara Hassan in the upcoming web series 'Tamanna'.

In it's latest report Telly Chakkar confirmed that Man’s World fame Gaurav Pandey will be seen as the male protagonist . He will appear as a boy-next door named ‘Dhruv’ who is a struggling documentary filmmaker.

Another character in the series named ‘Kaizad’ will be essayed by TV actor Kushal Punjabi. The news is that 'Tamanna' with dance as the central backdrop of the narrative, will also be women-centric. Kushal, who is professional Jazz dancer, perfectly fits the requirements of the character.

Initially, Bollywood actress Sneha Ullal was offered the lead role of the web-series. But due to some personal issues Sneha backed out. The recent news is that she will be substituted by Akshara Hassan.

Mansi Rach who we saw in Student of the year playing the role of Alia Bhatt’s best friend can also make an appearance as ‘Jackky’ in ‘Tamanna.

Frames Media is collaborating with Korean streaming media, Viu for the first time for this project. The estimated date for the release is 5th March.