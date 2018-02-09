TV actor gets COZY with wife in BATHTUB

Currently, Ruslaan and Nirali are currently vacationing in Thailand and having time of their lives. They are posting romantic pictures from the beaches of the Thaiand.
But Ruslaan and his wife are in Thailand for Nirali’s birthday. As per news in Spotboye.com, “The occasion is Nirali's birthday and the two have booked a romantic suite at a luxury resort at Hua Hin.The two posted few pictures from their romantic escapade on Instagram.”
But their picture in Bathtub is too hot to handle and it is going viral.
Check out their pictures:
Happy Birthday to ME!! 💃😀🎉🎊 I feel so blessed and grateful that every year is better than the last. I get to spend it with this amazing man whom I love the most & who makes sure it always is way more special than I could have ever imagined. Thank you for everything that you do and are. I love you so much baby 😍🐒❤️ #birthdaygirl #birthday #birthdaygetaway #couplesinlove #twopeasinapod #mymainman #soulmate #thailand #huahin #niraan2018
Ladies and gentlemen please show some love to the fittest, the stunning and the beautiful birthday girl @niralirm As you can see this girl has been created by GOD specially for me. Happy birthday my love. You are my inspiration and I'm proud and lucky to have you as my wife. Guys show my love some love. Give it up for Nirali Mumtaz👏👏👏 #beachday #beachbum #fitbody #fitnessgirl #swimsuit #bikini #fitcouple #couplesofinstagram #love #romance #thailand #hauhin #sixpackabs #niraan2018
Happy birthday baby, may you continue becoming more beautiful, more awesome and luckier with every birthday. Cheers to many more awesome birthday parties together 🤗😘❤️🎉 I love you ❤️ #birthdaygirl #happybirthday #happyface #cheesecake #cake #pool #poolsideparty #poolparty #lagoonpool #poolvilla #villa #huahin #thailand #love #romance #travekingcouple #niraan2018
This ain't no party. This is my life 🎉❤️🤗😍. #party #birthdaygirl #birthdayparty #poolparty #jacuzzi #love #romance #travels #traveling #couples #couplestravel #fitcouplegoals #fit #swimwear #fancyhotel #thailand #hauhin #avanihuahin #niraan2018 #selfclick
I still remember the day @ruslaanmumtaz went for his MP3 movie audition and came back thrilled saying "I'm gonna get this!!" And he sure did! 11 yrs since that day and our love has only gotten stronger. I secretly always wished I was the girl he kissed under the Eiffel Tower in the last scene of the movie. This was my magical, wish coming true moment in the most special way I couldn't even have imagined❤ Thanks @ainsleydsphotography for capturing this so beautifully #lovers #lovestory #loveofmylife #wishesdocometrue #myforeverandalways #sealedwithakiss #paris #eiffeltower #photoshoot #niraan2017
Ruslaan was last seen in Colors TV show longest running show Balika Vadhu and doesn't believe in hiding his personal life from his fans. The actor constantly updates his fans on the goings on in his life.
Ruslaan and Nirali got married in year 2014.