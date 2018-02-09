TV actor gets COZY with wife in BATHTUB

: Time and again famous TV actor Ruslaan Mumtaz and her wife Nirali Mehta have given us strong relationship goals. They are one of the best couples of our TV industry.Currently, Ruslaan and Nirali are currently vacationing in Thailand and having time of their lives. They are posting romantic pictures from the beaches of the Thaiand.But Ruslaan and his wife are in Thailand for Nirali’s birthday. As per news in Spotboye.com, “The occasion is Nirali's birthday and the two have booked a romantic suite at a luxury resort at Hua Hin.The two posted few pictures from their romantic escapade on Instagram.”But their picture in Bathtub is too hot to handle and it is going viral.Check out their pictures:Ruslaan was last seen in Colors TV show longest running show Balika Vadhu and doesn't believe in hiding his personal life from his fans. The actor constantly updates his fans on the goings on in his life.Ruslaan and Nirali got married in year 2014.