Is Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya PREGNANT?

: Few days ago there were rumours that TV actress Anita Hassanandani is expecting her first child. But her husband Rohit Reddy denied the speculation and said that the ‘New Beginnings’ in life is that they have bought a new house.Now after Anita Hassanandani, rumours about the lead actress of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya are doing the round that she is pregnant.In an interview with HT, Vivek Dahiya cleared that Divyanka is not pregnant and also said that they are not going to plan a family anytime soon. “He said, “These are just rumours. We’re not planning a family already. There are a lot of milestones that need to be achieved. We just want to be ready, I don’t think we’re ready right now. The news came out that Divyanka was part of the Forbes list (2017 Forbes India Celebrity 100) and we were really happy about it. We aim to go higher. So, there’s a lot of motivation to keep pushing ourselves forward and achieve more. There’s a lot on our plate. I have things planned for myself career-wise.”Talking about ‘DiVek’ fans, Vivek said, “I take it very positively. I think all these people who’re concerned about us have become one big family. You know how there are people in your family… your dadis and your aunts… speculating about when shall we have a baby? Fans are almost as close to us as our family. They’ve been part of our journey from the start and they know exactly, step by step, how we came together. They all do it in good faith and with lots of love.”Well, thank you Vivek for clearing the air for once and all.Vivek Dahiya and Divyanka Tripathi got married in year 2016. They were together seen in Star Plus dance reality show ‘Nach Baliye 8’ and were also the winner of it.Divyanka Tripathi is known for her role as Ishita in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.