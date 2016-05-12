To save water, Karan stops shooting

Upset that a lot of water would be wasted amid drought in a shooting sequence, actor Karan Patel refused to shoot for "Ye Hai Mohabbatein" -- until his concerns were met.Karan had to shoot for a romantic track which required artificial rain, for which a lot of water was to be used. Karan refused to shoot considering the amount of water that would get wasted.“I thought the scene was avoidable considering the water crisis we are facing. We at our level should try our best to save and conserve water,” Karan said in a statement.“I feel it’s our duty as we are looked up by people. This is the least as actors we can do. So I asked the production house to manage and create a scene where they do not have to use water,” he added.“Ye Hai Mohabbatein” is produced by Balaji Telefilms, which tweaked the sequence slightly, understanding the importance of water conservation. The actor then resumed shooting.The popular show, aired on Star Plus, also stars Divyanka Tripathi and Anita Hassanandani.