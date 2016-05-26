This 'YHM' star is MISSING Mihika Verma!

Actress Mihika Verma, who has shifted to the US post her marriage earlier this year, is being missed by her co-stars of the popular soap opera “Ye Hai Mohabbatein”.Mihika, who played the role of Mihika Iyer in the show, has been replaced by Avantika Hundal.Actor Aly Goni, who is seen as Mihika's husband in the show, is missing her on the set.“I miss her so much on the set. She was my favourite co-star and buddy. The track now has my character married to the show's Mihika, how I wish we had her now. Great friends getting married on screen,” Aly said in a statement.“She's a rock star and was the fun element on the set. There were many times she helped me with my scenes. She has a beautiful soul. I wish her all the luck and love in life,” he added.“Ye Hai Mohabbatein”, which is aired on Star Plus, features Karan Patel and Divyanka Tripathi in the lead.