This video of Bigg Boss 11 finalist Hina Khan making fun of her ‘POOH’ is going VIRAL

: Bigg Boss 11 contestant Hina Khan may have not won the BB 11 trophy but she definitely has bagged the most stylish award.Recently at HT India’s Most Stylish Awards, TV actress Hina Khan was given ‘Most Stylish Female TV Personality' award. She She was lauded for her fashion sense while inside the Bigg Boss house as a contestant and looks like it helped her get the trophy.But one of the video of Hina Khan from award show is going viral and it is related to Bigg Boss.Hina was asked about one shocking thing she found out after coming out of Bigg Boss and she replied, “I think it wasn’t shocking actually, it was a happy happy moment for me which I came to know when I got out, (laughs) and I am talking about Pooh. My Pooh is safe.”Check out this video and pictures:Hina Khan acted in Star Plus show ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ for 8 years and then did Colors TV reality shows ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 8’ and ‘Bigg Boss 11’.She is currently in relationship with Rocky Jaiswal.