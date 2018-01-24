This TV actress is NOT HAPPY with Prince-Yuvika’s ENGAGEMENT

: Earlier we told you that TV’s favorite couple Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary has finally got engaged. Whole entertainment industry is abuzz with this news and is congratulating the couple.Bigg Boss 11 contestant Vikas Gupta too congratulated them with a stunning picture of Prince and Yuvika. But there is someone very close of Prince and Yuvika who is not happy.TV actress and Ex-Bigg Boss contestant Kishwer Merchant who is just like a sister to Prince is bit upset with this news.The reason is that Kishwer was completely unaware about this and came to know about it through Instagram only. Kishwer commented, “Wow...chalo insta se pata toh chala...thank u bhaiya @yuvikachaudhary @princenarula (sic).”Check out this comment:Image Courtesy - Spotboye.comPrince and Kishwer Merchant share brother-sister bond since they participated in Colors TV show Bigg Boss 9. Not just this, Kishwer’s wedding day lehenga was gifted to her by Prince.Well, we just hope Prince makes it up to Kishwer Merchant.Check out some pictures of Prince and Yuvika: