This STAR PLUS show is going OFF AIR

Star Plus bid higher for the Naagin and closed all the doors for Colors TV. Few weeks ago there were speculations that 5 TV shows of Star Plus are going off air very soon.
Recently ‘Dil Sambhal Ja Zara’ went off and now it is the another show which started few months ago. TV show ‘Ikyawann’ starring Prachi Tehlan and Namish Taneja as the lead actors is going off air.
As per news in Tellychakkar.com, “Gul Khan (4 Lions) and Nilanjana Purkayasstha’s (Invictus T Mediaworks) upcoming show, Kulfi Kumar Bajewala will in most probability replace Ikyawann.the project will launch on 26 February or in the beginning of March and will be positioned on the prime time slot at 8.30 pm. Kulfi Kumar Bajewala will feature Mohit Malik opposite Anjali Anand.”
Here is a teaser of Kulfi Kumar Bajewala:
#ikyawann going off air soon 😞 😞 Will missing satya 😞 🤘 I hope you will find the best offer of a new beginning for you nami ❤ المسلسل ايكيوان هيخلص قريب وهيتم استبداله بمسلسل جديد 😞 #ikyawann #namishtaneja #satya MY ACC @temish.fans WAS DEACTIVATED 😢 @tanejanamish
Ikyawann promo✨ @prachitehlan @tanejanamish #ikyawann #prachitehlan #tanejanamish #satya #susheel #starplus
#Ikyawann #Satya #NamishTaneja Hatts off @tanejanamish for phenomenal performance 👏👏👏👏👏👏👏 #NamishTaneja @tanejanamish
Wannan see destiny of Sasheel.. #sasheelwedding #Satya #Susheel #Ikyawann @tanejanamish #NamishTaneja
