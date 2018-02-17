This STAR PLUS show is going OFF AIR

: Star Plus is revamping itself, as we told you earlier that popular TV show Naagin 3 will now come on Star Plus and not on Colors TV.Star Plus bid higher for the Naagin and closed all the doors for Colors TV. Few weeks ago there were speculations that 5 TV shows of Star Plus are going off air very soon.Recently ‘Dil Sambhal Ja Zara’ went off and now it is the another show which started few months ago. TV show ‘Ikyawann’ starring Prachi Tehlan and Namish Taneja as the lead actors is going off air.As per news in Tellychakkar.com, “Gul Khan (4 Lions) and Nilanjana Purkayasstha’s (Invictus T Mediaworks) upcoming show, Kulfi Kumar Bajewala will in most probability replace Ikyawann.the project will launch on 26 February or in the beginning of March and will be positioned on the prime time slot at 8.30 pm. Kulfi Kumar Bajewala will feature Mohit Malik opposite Anjali Anand.”Here is a teaser of Kulfi Kumar Bajewala: