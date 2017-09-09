This ‘Peshwa Bajirao’ actress feels proud on being A MOTHER







Popular TV Actress Dolly Sohi feels proud and blessed to be a mother."My daughter Amelia is my angel. She has brought lots of success and achievements in my life. The time I see her, it feels like a blessing to have her. I feel mothers learn very quickly to be a joyful giver," Dolly said in a statement."Being a parent is a 24-hour mission gifted to us by God," she further added.She feels blessed to embrace motherhood. Becoming a mother is one of the purest feelings and Dolly is currently on cloud 9!Her love and appreciation towards her adorable daughter is clearly visible through her Instagram posts. She recently celebrated her angel’s birthday.Dolly Sohi made her breakthrough in the television industry with Star plus show ‘Kalash’. Other famous shows in her kitty include Life OK show ‘Devon Ke Dev Mahadev’, Star plus show ‘Bhabhi’, Sony TV show ‘Peshwa Bajirao’ and many more.Currently the actress is seen in Star plus show ‘Meri Durga’.