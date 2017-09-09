 This ‘Peshwa Bajirao’ actress feels proud on being A MOTHER
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • TV
  • This ‘Peshwa Bajirao’ actress feels proud on being A MOTHER

This ‘Peshwa Bajirao’ actress feels proud on being A MOTHER

opular TV Actress Dolly Sohi feels proud and blessed to be a mother.

By: || Updated: 09 Sep 2017 01:22 PM
This ‘Peshwa Bajirao’ actress feels proud on being A MOTHER
New Delhi: Popular TV Actress Dolly Sohi feels proud and blessed to be a mother.

"My daughter Amelia is my angel. She has brought lots of success and achievements in my life. The time I see her, it feels like a blessing to have her. I feel mothers learn very quickly to be a joyful giver," Dolly said in a statement.

"Being a parent is a 24-hour mission gifted to us by God," she further added.



She is d reason i smile always 😁😁😁


A post shared by Dolly _sohi_dhanowa (@dolly_sohi) on










With my beautiful angel 😇

A post shared by Dolly _sohi_dhanowa (@dolly_sohi) on






Sometimes d King is a Woman 👑 👑


A post shared by Dolly _sohi_dhanowa (@dolly_sohi) on






She feels blessed to embrace motherhood. Becoming a mother is one of the purest feelings and Dolly is currently on cloud 9!

Her love and appreciation towards her adorable daughter is clearly visible through her Instagram posts. She recently celebrated her angel’s birthday.





Because every picture tells a story

A post shared by Dolly _sohi_dhanowa (@dolly_sohi) on






Lovely weather ##lovely family##full on fun n masti😍😍😍

A post shared by Dolly _sohi_dhanowa (@dolly_sohi) on




Dolly Sohi made her breakthrough in the television industry with Star plus show ‘Kalash’. Other famous shows in her kitty include Life OK show ‘Devon Ke Dev Mahadev’, Star plus show ‘Bhabhi’, Sony TV show ‘Peshwa Bajirao’ and many more.

Currently the actress is seen in Star plus show ‘Meri Durga’.

For TV News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Kaun Banega Crorepati 9: Yuvraj Singh breaks down on hot-seat while describing his struggle with cancer

trending now

TV
BIGG BOSS 11: Benafsha Soonawalla gets VIOLENT with Akash Dadlani, ...
INDIA
Demonetisation was watershed moment in Indian economy: Arun Jaitley ...
INDIA
Accident due to fog kills 8 in Punjab