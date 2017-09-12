This is what Barun Sobti has learned from his film 'Tu Hai Mera Sunday'







TV actor Barun Sobti, who has been trained by professionals for football for the upcoming film "Tu Hai Mera Sunday", says he enjoyed learning the tips and tricks of the sport."I enjoyed learning tips and tricks about football. (It is) Definitely a sport I can say I enjoyed, but knowing more about it was a fun process during the shoot," Barun said in a statement.The film also features Shahana Goswami, Vishal Malhotra, Manvi Gagroo and Rasika Dugal."Tu Hai Mera Sunday" is associated with the Juhu Beach United. The members of this football club guided the cast with football tricks and techniques."After having learnt about the sport from a professional, I definitely still do enjoy playing it during my leisure time," Barun added.The film, releasing on October 6, has been shot at various locations, including at the Juhu beach here.Few days ago, film was in news when 'Iss Pyar Ko Kya Naam Doon' actor asked the director of the film to tone down the love scenes. The Director of the film, Milind Dhaimade said: “As everyone knows Barun’s fan following, especially amongst the female demographic, is very vast. And in India fans treat their favourite stars very personally and they almost idolise them. When we knew that there’s a scene of Barun and Shahana in the film, Barun and us together decided to rework the scene.Barun Sobti rose to fame with Star Plus' hit show 'Iss Pyar Ko Kya Naam Doon', playing the role of Arnav Singh Raizada with Sanaya Irani in the opposite lead.