THIS IS SHOCKING! Star Plus to WRAP UP afternoon slot, ‘Star Dopahar’

: Star Plus channel is going to some shock to its viewers. Few months ago, channel once again launched its old afternoon slot with new shows like, ‘Dhaai Kilo Prem’, ‘Ek Aashtha Aisi Bhi’.But here comes the heart breaking news. As per reports, Star Plus has decided to pull of all the shows in ‘Star Dopehar’ slot.According to news in Tellychakkar.com , “The shows have been doing quite well and gaining love and appreciations from the audience but sadly, the channel had to take a final call on the fate of the shows undergoing through major programming changes.We have learned that all the show will wrap up on the coming 30 September.”The source also said that, “Marketing strategy behind launching the afternoon slot didn’t work in favor of the channel that’s why the final decision has been taken.”Well, soon this news got confirmed. While talking to the portal, Alchemy Films' producer Siddharth P Malhotra said, “Yes we have been officially told that the entire band is shutting.It’s unfortunate but it's not about one show it's a larger call and everyone has to take the hit!”With this, TV serial Kya Qusoor Hai Amla Ka, Ek Aastha Aisi Bhi, Love Ka Hai Intezaar and Dhhai Kilo Prem will go off air.