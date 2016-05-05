This is how wife Ankita reacted after Kamya Punjabi expressed love for Karan Patel

TV actress Kamya Punjbai created a stir couple of days ago by publicly displaying love for ex-beau Karan Patel at Box Cricket League.Kamya had told The Times of India in an interview, "For me, love doesn't change with seasons or according to family's convenience. I have and will always love Karan Patel. I have never spoken about the reason why we separated and I won't speak about it in future as well. I still love him but I don't want him back in my life. I can never forget the pain that I have gone through because of him. I can never forgive him for that."Now a leading entertainment portal buzzed Karan Patel's wife Ankita Bhargava to get her reaction on Kamya's feelings and you will be shocked after knowing what she said.Ankita said that Kamya should use her energies in doing something productive in the future rather throwing bullshit on their way.On the other hand, TV couple Karan and Ankita recently celebrated their first wedding anniversary and wished each other on micro-blogging site Twitter.https://twitter.com/TheKaranPatel/status/727208910268952577https://twitter.com/AnkzBhargava/status/727491951822430208Well, this shows that the couple is not affected by Kamya's statement